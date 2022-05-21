Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $10.24 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
