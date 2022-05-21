Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $10.24 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 9,737 shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,018,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,738,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

