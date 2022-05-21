WHALE (WHALE) Price Hits $2.83

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00009617 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $22.97 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 576.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.80 or 0.11372590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 268.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,576.07 or 1.85396870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033734 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008831 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars.

