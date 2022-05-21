Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefitting from the enhancement of e-commerce channel and real estate optimization strategies. Also, emphasis on its in-house tech platform, rapid experimentation program, content-rich online experience and marketing strategies bode well. The company remains on track to invest nearly $350 million in the business in fiscal 2022, prioritizing on technology and supply chain initiatives that primarily support e-commerce growth. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 60 days. However, supply chain woes, material and labor shortages, capacity limitations and high advertising costs remain headwinds. During the fiscal fourth quarter, its Vietnam facility shutdown largely impacted the home furnishings business for children.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.74.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $104.94 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

