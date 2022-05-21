WINkLink (WIN) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, WINkLink has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $143.31 million and approximately $143.72 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.28 or 0.12711568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 377.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00498981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,617.66 or 1.85274502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008787 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

