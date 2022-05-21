Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to “Buy”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of WGO opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

