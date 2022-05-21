Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,570.45 ($44.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.75) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.75) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($60.40) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($67.18) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 24 ($0.30) on Monday, reaching GBX 3,085 ($38.03). 223,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,478 ($67.53). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,935.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,740.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

