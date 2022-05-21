Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,539.00

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $89,324.10 and approximately $3,539.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $9.70 or 0.00033060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,337.36 or 0.99991222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,209 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

