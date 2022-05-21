WorkQuest Token Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $240,446.39 and $79,696.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,316.50 or 1.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001706 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WQT is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,164,268 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

