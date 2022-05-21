World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INT. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE INT opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,064,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,968,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after purchasing an additional 459,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 358,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

