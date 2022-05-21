Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $8.14 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and $170.83 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $29,420.76 or 0.99969421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 276,603 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

