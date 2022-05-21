Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,726. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.