yAxis 1-Day Volume Tops $325.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (YAXIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $43,348.83 and $325.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, yAxis has traded down 97.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.61 or 0.12414538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 327.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00503268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,730.95 or 1.86071364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008799 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

