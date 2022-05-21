Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.36) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday, April 4th.
LON YCA opened at GBX 373.20 ($4.60) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 410.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364.75. The stock has a market cap of £684.16 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 243 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 486.80 ($6.00).
Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
