Yield Guild Games Hits 1-Day Volume of $106.07 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002848 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $95.68 million and approximately $106.07 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.28 or 0.12490891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 341% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.66 or 1.86965733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,374,548 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

