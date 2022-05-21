Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $40,894.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

