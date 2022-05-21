YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YUMMY has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $137,412.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,672.45 or 0.12463505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 334.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00499797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,579.68 or 1.85231453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00034059 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008763 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

