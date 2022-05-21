YUMMY (YUMMY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $166,376.00

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $166,376.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUMMY has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,251.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.88 or 0.08304636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001785 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 226.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00509650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033507 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,466.61 or 1.79094874 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008856 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.