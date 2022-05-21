Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKU. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BKU traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. 1,025,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,957. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

