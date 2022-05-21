Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($2.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.