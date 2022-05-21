Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($2.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.