Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) to report sales of $294.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.50 million and the lowest is $293.40 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $250.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 12,071.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 523,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. 1,617,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,497. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.51. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $130.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

