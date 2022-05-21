Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 407,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RadNet has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

