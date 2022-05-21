Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.
Several research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.12%.
In other news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Saul Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
