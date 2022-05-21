Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will report $30.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.17 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $154.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $164.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $157.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SHIP shares. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Seanergy Maritime stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,378,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.