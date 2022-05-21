Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to report sales of $78.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.79 million to $78.80 million. Alphatec posted sales of $62.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $316.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.80 million to $316.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $389.08 million, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $395.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,658,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,420,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and sold 211,490 shares valued at $1,741,949. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,635 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. 1,311,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $789.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

