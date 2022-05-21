Zacks: Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will announce $27.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $16.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $177.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $393.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLMN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

