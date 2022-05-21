Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $8.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,117,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,369,000 after acquiring an additional 537,188 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,828,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $24,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.78. 920,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

