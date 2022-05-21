Zacks: Analysts Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) will report sales of $32.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.15 million and the lowest is $31.97 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $33.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $130.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.09 million to $131.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.76 million, with estimates ranging from $130.39 million to $159.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. 39,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

