Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASMB. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Shares of ASMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 491,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,199. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

