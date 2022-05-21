Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to report $243.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.90 million to $269.90 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $228.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 3,810,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

