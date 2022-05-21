Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will report $64.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $58.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $254.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.86 million to $254.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $282.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.10 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on FC shares. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 74,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,313. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.