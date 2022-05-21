Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,883,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

