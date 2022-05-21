Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will report sales of $684.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $685.40 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $555.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

KFY stock remained flat at $$57.52 during midday trading on Monday. 241,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

