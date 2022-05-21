Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $788.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) to report sales of $788.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $848.70 million and the lowest is $728.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $357.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. 1,247,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,214. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 3.83. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

