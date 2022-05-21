Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after acquiring an additional 174,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

