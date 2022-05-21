Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.03 Million

Brokerages expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will post $366.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.90 million and the lowest is $345.00 million. SunPower posted sales of $308.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter worth $22,127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth $15,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $11,756,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.60. 2,363,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,272. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 2.05. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.