Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will report sales of $82.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.60 million and the lowest is $72.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $53.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $379.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $385.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $498.42 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $747.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $39.71.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

