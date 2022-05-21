Zacks: Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $9.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

ATVI traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,237. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

