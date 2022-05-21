Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will report sales of $438.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.50 million to $443.80 million. Cadence Bank posted sales of $282.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $173,967,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,741. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

