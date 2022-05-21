Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 590,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

