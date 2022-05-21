Zacks Investment Research Downgrades F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of F45 Training from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE FXLV opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. F45 Training has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.87.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that F45 Training will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $517,578.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,285.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,873,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

