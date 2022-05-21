Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.