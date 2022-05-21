Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.'s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks."

INTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of INTZ opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 379.40% and a negative net margin of 261.11%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

