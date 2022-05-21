Zacks Investment Research Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 998.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

