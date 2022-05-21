Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EQT Corporation is a pure-play Appalachian explorer that produces the largest volume of natural gas in the United States. It has a huge inventory of drilling locations in the core Appalachian Basin, which can produce significant production volumes. In the core Marcellus resource, the company has 1,565 net undeveloped locations, which have brightened the prospects of its future natural gas production. Also, in the Utica shale play, the leading natural gas producer has roughly 70,000 core net acres. Almost 65% of its production in 2022 is hedged, thereby securing the best risk-adjusted upside in natural gas. The leading upstream energy player has lower exposure to debt capital than composite stocks belonging to the industry. Hence, the company can rely on its strong balance sheet to sail through the volatility in natural gas and crude oil prices.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.17.

EQT opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 79.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares during the period. Finally, Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $183,175,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

