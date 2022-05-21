Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $646.64 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $646.64 million and $176.92 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00228939 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003048 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.89 or 0.01657349 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004358 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,101,983,074 coins and its circulating supply is 12,810,515,921 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

