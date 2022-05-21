Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker Sells 6,755 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $124.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,681,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 740,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

