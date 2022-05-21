Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading 8.3% Higher

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $44.82. 113,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,737,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,597 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after buying an additional 1,706,141 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.