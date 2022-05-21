Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Scott A. Law Sells 713 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.99 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

