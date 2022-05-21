ZKSpace Price Tops $0.0572 (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a market cap of $11.30 million and $847,007.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.30 or 0.12559638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 380.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00499243 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,561.14 or 1.85092710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034033 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008768 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.