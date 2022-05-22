$0.03 EPS Expected for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.08. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 404,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 2,069,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,858. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

